Letter: Protecting our Democracy and rule of law, from Democrats

Biden is set to give a prime time TV address about protecting our Democracy and rule of law. He of course is directing that at Republicans, namely the 70 million who voted from Trump. This same narrative could apply to Democrats, who called Trump's election as illegitimate. Followed by a defacto coup attempt to kick him our of office with Mueller's almost three year "russia collusion" investigation. Followed by a Democrat partisan impeachment. As for the rule of law, over the summer of 2019 there were riots by Democrats in cities across the country, many police officers injured and over two $billion in property damages. Few were prosecuted. Then under Biden, we have had over 3.4 million people who have illegally entered the country, many allowed entry with dubious asylum claims. There has been no search warrants executed or indictments of Hunter Biden, and no prosecutions by USAG Garland of pro-abortion protesters at conservative SCOTUS' homes. Yes, let's protect our Democracy and rule of law, from Democrats.