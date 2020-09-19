Letter: Protecting the International Affairs Budget

The International Affairs Budget supports critical development and diplomacy programs around the world. There are programs funded by the budget that create jobs for the U.S., improve our national security, and aid to countries in need. These programs include staffing U.S. embassies, pandemic response, natural disaster response, implementing agricultural programs, supplying HIV/AIDS medications to millions, and providing essential assistant to emerging democracies.
Currently, the International Affairs budget makes <1% of the overall budget. The current administration is proposing a cut of 22% for FY2021. During this already difficult time for many families around the world, I urge Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Senator Martha McSally to vote against the devastating cut towards the International Affairs Budget.
Sergio Islas
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!