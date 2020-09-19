 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Protecting the International Affairs Budget
View Comments

Letter: Protecting the International Affairs Budget

The International Affairs Budget supports critical development and diplomacy programs around the world. There are programs funded by the budget that create jobs for the U.S., improve our national security, and aid to countries in need. These programs include staffing U.S. embassies, pandemic response, natural disaster response, implementing agricultural programs, supplying HIV/AIDS medications to millions, and providing essential assistant to emerging democracies.

Currently, the International Affairs budget makes <1% of the overall budget. The current administration is proposing a cut of 22% for FY2021. During this already difficult time for many families around the world, I urge Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Senator Martha McSally to vote against the devastating cut towards the International Affairs Budget.

Sergio Islas

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News