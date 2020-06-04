Letter: Protest and Vote

Here is my appeal to everyone in Arizona and the nation between the ages 18 and 40, keep protesting, keep contacting officials, and show up to vote for our demands. The data tells us a few things; that this age range is the least likely to vote (1, 2), and that when voter turn-out is low elections are more predictable and incumbent candidates often win elections (3, 4). The last week has shown that younger people can show up and participate. The question is: can we keep the protests up, the communication pressure constant, and vote?
In Solidarity.
Jay Croswell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
