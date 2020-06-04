Letter: Protest and Vote
View Comments

Letter: Protest and Vote

Here is my appeal to everyone in Arizona and the nation between the ages 18 and 40, keep protesting, keep contacting officials, and show up to vote for our demands. The data tells us a few things; that this age range is the least likely to vote (1, 2), and that when voter turn-out is low elections are more predictable and incumbent candidates often win elections (3, 4). The last week has shown that younger people can show up and participate. The question is: can we keep the protests up, the communication pressure constant, and vote?

In Solidarity.

Jay Croswell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News