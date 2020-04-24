Letter: protest today die tomorrow

It is sad and interesting that so many are willing to risk the lives of themselves and their family members as they protest the closure of business as a public health risk. With 30,000 dead already in the USA and still people are trusting Trump to tell them its all a hoax and over blown. Astounding ignorance and stupidity for a buck. Its as If Pearl Harbor happened and no one paid any attention. I'm sorry for the damage being done to the state of being of so many but its world wide and apparently no place is safe from this virus.
58,000 names on that VIET NAM WALL. soon we will surpass the numbers on that wall who die by this virus and yet these people want to risk dying for a dollar and maybe some fun. its a disservice to their family members to do so.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
