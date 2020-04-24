Letter: protest today die tomorrow
View Comments

Letter: protest today die tomorrow

It is sad and interesting that so many are willing to risk the lives of themselves and their family members as they protest the closure of business as a public health risk. With 30,000 dead already in the USA and still people are trusting Trump to tell them its all a hoax and over blown. Astounding ignorance and stupidity for a buck. Its as If Pearl Harbor happened and no one paid any attention. I'm sorry for the damage being done to the state of being of so many but its world wide and apparently no place is safe from this virus.

58,000 names on that VIET NAM WALL. soon we will surpass the numbers on that wall who die by this virus and yet these people want to risk dying for a dollar and maybe some fun. its a disservice to their family members to do so.

Donald Shelton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

One letter writer believes it's time for the country to move toward a universal vote by mail system, while another contends that Dems can do better than Andrew Cuomo for a candidate, in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News