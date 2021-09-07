Letter: Protesting Mask and Vaccine Mandates

To Michael Summers, School Board Member in Redman, Oregon, It is impossible to do as you say, which is to "...provide excellent education to the children and the families of our district" by ignoring mask and vaccine mandates. It is impossible to educate severely ill, hospitalized, or dead children. This is a simple concept. Unfortunately, some teachers have been spreading Covid-19 in their classrooms, necessitating classroom and school closures. For children under 12, wearing masks is their ONLY line of defense. What is so horrible about wearing a piece of material across your nose and mouth when in a classroom or other public places? This isn't politics, it is science! If you are so concerned about your children then do the simple thing, especially if you are unwilling to get vaccinated. Wear a mask!!
Barbara Mongan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.