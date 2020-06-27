Letter: Protesting
Letter: Protesting

Re: the June 23 letter "Protesting will not hasten wheels of justice."

If my senator gets my letter and 1000 others, he can keep quiet about it and the press won't know. But if I am out in the street protesting with 1000 others, the world will know. Some states and cities are moving to improve things, so I do believe the "wheels of justice" are moving a bit faster. In addition, when I am on the street with the 1000, or even watching them on TV, I know I am not alone, that many others feel as I do.

Unfortunately my age, the walker and the heat keep me off the streets. But my heart is with them.

Eleanor Soler

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

