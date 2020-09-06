 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Protests and police vilence
View Comments

Letter: Protests and police vilence

Reporting on protest movements most often have police lined up with military gear, tear gas and often with military vehicles. They appear to be using the tactics of dictatorships. Of course, that unfortunately brings out the protestor’s anger, which is then accompanied by those who light fires, break windows and damage other property. I’ve seen a couple of protests where police chiefs join the marches and usually in those cases the violence doesn’t erupt. I’m afraid that the situation started with the military offering excess war equipment to police when overseas conflicts died down. That apparently pumped up police, and they used that equipment whether or not it was needed. I think we still need police, and we need them to put their guns in their holsters, and act like protectors of the people and businesses instead of paramilitary aching for a fight. Let’s return to sanity and not follow the example of dictators.

Thomas Fellrath

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News