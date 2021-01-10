Letter: Protests and riots

As I watched the break in of our capitol building, I wondered why after witnessing the rioting, looting, burning, and attacking law enforcement all summer, I was still so shocked to be seeing another riot. Then, I heard some politician say, "This is not us!" I disagree. It has been us for months. How we have allowed ourselves to accept the destruction of anyone's private property as necessary to appease the "frustrations" of any segments of our society is the question. I don't condone the destruction of any property, private or public. Consider that unlike the victims of the common riots of today, those politician's offices weren't built, cleaned, or maintained by them. I wonder how those who lost all they built feel about the country's outrage at the damage done to buildings which public funds will clean and repair. In 1771, "frustrated" men who broke the locks of British ships and destroyed crates of tea were considered criminals and were criticized by most Americans. Eventually, it encouraged a war.
Linda Walker
East side
