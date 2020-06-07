Letter: Protests for Floyd death

Stealing things and destroying property of those who are not responsible are nonproductive. Other option: Concerned citizens form a committee and request a meeting with the City Chief of Police. The Police Chief presents pertinent written procedures and training. Committee members submit suggestions for additions and changes. The Police Chief considers the suggestions and makes accepted changes. Subsequent meetings are held as appropriate. Meeting are also attended by qualified media reporters (newspaper and TV). Results of the meetings are presented to citizens by the committee, Police Chief, and media. If these procedures are done appropriately, our citizens will respect police officers who serve and protect.
Richard Jennings
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
