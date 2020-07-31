You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Protests in Portland will benefit from change in Focus
Portland NAACP President E. D. Mondainé recently suggested that protestors in Portland have shifted away from their original focus, which was to protest against police brutality toward people of color. I agree with him that fighting federal police at the courthouse night after night is not advancing this cause. Instead they are playing right into Trump's hands by creating a spectacle. I suggest they boycott the federal police presence by protesting somewhere else, and that they learn from the Civil Rights leaders in the 1960's who taught us that non-violent protest is the way to get results. I whole heartedly support the protests against systemic racism, let's drop the violence and focus on the message - Black Lives Matter.

Tom Anderson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

