Letter: Protests
View Comments

Letter: Protests

The Declarations of Independence states many things, however, one I find to be apropos as it relates to isolated incidents of excessive police and sometimes deadly force used against Americans with African blood in their veins. It is this: “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

This is not a call to revolution or to overthrow a government. It is a call for change. Peaceful change, through peaceful means. The right to protest and vote are two of those means. To vote and to protest is to defend the spirit of the Constitution and Declaration.

It is indeed our right to advocate for change, one that would create new Guards for our future security and for the future of all Americans.

Keith Gorley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News