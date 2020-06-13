Letter: Protests
Letter: Protests

Re: the June 10 letter "Dems' protest hypocrisy on display for all to see."

When freedom loving conservatives, as the letter writer calls his fellow Republicans, protest the lock down, what they really are protesting, is SOUND SCIENCE. Dr. Fauci was the only credible person, speaking at the White House briefings. Protesting against systemic racism, can’t even be compared to the selfish actions of those who thought we should open up early, because they WON’T believe in science. Your comparison’s don’t work.

Mary Bradley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

