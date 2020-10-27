 Skip to main content
Letter: Protocol Consistency Would Aid Adherence
I am writing in response to the letter to the editor entitled "American Aristocracy at Work."

In it the author states the Trump family entered the debate room masked(as required and by "common sense," the writer maintains), but after sitting the masks were promptly removed.

"Look: rule-breaking, haughty aristocrats, everyone! Oh, the horror!"

These are the very same protocols for dining in a restaurant, and there no one would think twice. The tacit notion that having a pork chop protruding from your face prevents the spread of virus is ridiculous, but clearly accepted by all who are there.

This is the issue that so many of us with brains have with virus protocols: there is hypocrisy everywhere, consistency and logic nowhere, and finger-pointing by the panicked in every direction.

Richard Peddy

East side

