On September 29, 2020, during the first Presidential Debate President Trump was asked whether he condemned white supremacists and military groups, Trump demurred and then said, “Proud Boys — stand back and stand by.” Shortly after, members of this violent group were posting on social media their elation calling the President’s comments “historic.” Their view was that Trump endorsed their violent methods and were bragging about a spike in new recruits. The Proud Boys led the attack on Congress on January 6, 2021 after Trump announced “And we fight. We fight like hell And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” During the invasion of the Capitol, Proud Boys were posting triumphant videos claiming victory in stopping the peaceful transfer of power. To date, Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role as the leader, Ethan Nordeen, 18-years, Biggs 17-years, Rehl, 15-years. “Stand back and Stand by” Trump, your prison time is coming.