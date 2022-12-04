Letter: Proud of the Hispanic candidates and voters

Looking at the election results, I think that it’s terrific that more Hispanic are voting and running for office. It doesn’t matter what party they support because Hispanics are like other ethnic groups in their political viewpoints.

Like the Irish, the Germans and the African Americans before them, they have come to realize that to help their communities, they need to vote and put their candidates in office.

I read that newscasters are bewildered that all Hispanics are not Democrats. But it is understandable looking at where they are from. Cubans and other immigrants from socialist countries tend to be conservative while others just looking for a better life tend to be more Democratic.

The more candidates they get elected, the more they can help change society to the good.

Both my Irish grandfathers' were mayors of they small towns and helped bring acceptance to the Irish immigrants.

James McLin

East side