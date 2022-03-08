 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Proud to be a subscriber
View Comments

Letter: Proud to be a subscriber

  • Comments

One of the reasons that I subscribe to the Arizona Daily Star is that I value the Opinion section, both to see what people in my community are thinking and to get outside professional opinions on the major events in today's world. Today's March 3 Opinion pages were particularly enlightening, and I want to recognize the discussions about Ukraine and Nepal in particular for the outstanding background they provided. The choice of articles by Alexander Motyl on Ukraine's leader Zelensky, Kirk Astroth's on the background of Nepal's current status, and George Skelton's on Ukraine's first independence day, as well as Tom Purcell's prayers for Ukraine's chief during this tragic time were all educational and thought-provoking, as well as expressing opinions from a depth of understanding. Thank you for providing us with ideas which can help us be better informed citizens in Arizona, the United States, and the world.

Delores Keahey

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News