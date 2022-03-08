Letter: Proud to be a subscriber

One of the reasons that I subscribe to the Arizona Daily Star is that I value the Opinion section, both to see what people in my community are thinking and to get outside professional opinions on the major events in today's world. Today's March 3 Opinion pages were particularly enlightening, and I want to recognize the discussions about Ukraine and Nepal in particular for the outstanding background they provided. The choice of articles by Alexander Motyl on Ukraine's leader Zelensky, Kirk Astroth's on the background of Nepal's current status, and George Skelton's on Ukraine's first independence day, as well as Tom Purcell's prayers for Ukraine's chief during this tragic time were all educational and thought-provoking, as well as expressing opinions from a depth of understanding. Thank you for providing us with ideas which can help us be better informed citizens in Arizona, the United States, and the world.
Delores Keahey
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.