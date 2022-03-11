 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Proud to be Polish
Like most of us I've been reading the papers and watching the national news regarding the Russian advance into the cities and neighborhoods of Ukraine. My wife and I have been overwhelmed with the tragedy heaped upon the peaceful, hardworking people of this country and most especially impressed with the bravery and grit of the Ukrainian people especially their President Volodymyr, "I need Ammunition not a ride", Zelenskyy. That said, we've also marveled at the Polish people. Polish mothers have gathered baby strollers to be left at train stations for Ukraine refugees. Polish educators have committed to enrolling Ukraine children into their schools. The good people of Poland have provided food and clothing and have opened their homes, businesses and houses of worship to their European neighbors. I suspect the Polish people have long memories that date back to 1939 when Hitler invaded their homeland. We are proud to be an American and after the events of the past couple of weeks we are so proud of our Polish heritage.

Floyd Nobler

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

