Letter: Proud to Support Mark Kelly

In an October 29 letter, the writer does not believe Mark Kelly represents Arizona and justifies his position by citing lies Martha McSally has perpetuated in her television commercials.
I have known Mark for nearly 20 years and have always been impressed with his integrity, straight talk and sense of humor. Mark’s life was upended the day a deranged young man pumped a bullet into Gabby’s brain. Over the years, I have watched with profound respect for Mark’s love of and dedication to Gabby and her recovery.
Mark is a gun owner and the son of two police officers. He has fought for our nation as a combat pilot. Mark’s decency, intelligence and commitment to bi-partisan solutions would be a powerful addition to our government. Mark embodies the Arizona and the United States that I know and love and would represent both honorably. I am proud we have a candidate for the U.S. Senate of his caliber and ethical standing.
Jacquelyn Jackson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
