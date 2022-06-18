Letter: proven conservative

What makes a proven conservative these days?

Let's see, do you lie at every chance, to make you more trumping?

Do you promote HATE and distrust in the world?

Have you used your assault weapon to terrorize children, maybe even kill?

Do you promote insecurity and build walls instead of promote friendship and humanity?

As a business person, have you filed for bankruptcy so you can then screw your employees out of salary and pensions?

Does pro-life mean cute cuddly babies, but then when they really need the human touch, sorry kid, you are on your own.

Are you a so-called christian and just how rich are you?

Oh yeah I guess this means you are a republican too!! Certainly not a human being!

Carl Olson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

