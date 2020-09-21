Letter: Proven Dangerous Path

Mussolini took Italy with "Believe, Obey, Fight" using Black Shirt thugs to beat any who disagree. Hitler took Germany with his campaign of repetitive lies, always blaming others for Germany's problems, using Brown Shirts thugs to enforce his ways. Both worked to gain media control and create fear among the populace. Like Trump with his MAGA slogan, blaming China and immigrants for whatever he wishes to create fear about, and dispatching right-wing fascists military thugs to enforce his wishes. Takes "no responsibility" and calls media fake news when they point out his lies or dare to print the truth! Mussolini / Hitler / Trump all use the exact same methods in an attempt to take over their nation: slogans, lies, blame others and dispatching thugs to create fear among the people. They count on the plain stupidity of the people to believe they are the only solution to all ills. Your coming votes will determine the path we follow? Biden's democracy or Trump's dictatorship.
Robert Stanelle
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
