Letter: Proving the racism of Donald Trump

John Lewis, a major hero of the Civil Rights Movement and great Congressman, died yesterday. Trump gave a speech (what else does he do), but never mentioned Lewis' passing. Nancy Pelosi ordered the Capitol flag lowered; Trump was urged to follow through at the White House, "for appearances." Trump played golf.

He recently employed troops and other Federal Police to repel protesters protected under the Constitution's First Amendment and against the Posse Comitatus Act.

On August 27, 1960, 33 Black teenagers held a peaceful sit-in to integrate a "whites only" lunch counter at a department store in Jacksonville.

Two-hundred white men, many dressed as Confederate soldiers, armed with ax handles and bats, stormed the store to attack the demonstrators, who were beaten and bloodied, forever psychologically scarred.

This was known as 'Ax Handle Saturday' - August 27. That date takes on greater meaning now. On its 60th anniversary next month, Trump will accept the presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention, just miles from the attack.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

