Letter: Pseudoscience only deepens division
Letter: Pseudoscience only deepens division

Re: the Aug. 8 letter "Why middle America leans right"

The author of this letter believes that the prevalence of conservative political opinions in middle America is caused by "diminished mental aptitude" from widespread iodine deficiency in the region.

According to the National Institutes of Health, iodine deficiency (which is linked to hindered brain development) was prevalent in the Great Lakes, Appalachia, and the northwestern US, prior to the 1920s with the advent of iodized salt. Currently the general US population is considered iodine sufficient.

Even if iodine deficiency was a major problem, the author fails to support the idea that iodine deficiency and conservative politics are somehow linked, and continues to claim that conservative people are inherently less intelligent. As a teenage liberal, I know this elitism alienates rural conservatives and drives political division. As an LGBTQ person, I also understand that pathologization of normal human diversity is extremely harmful. Instead of pushing false narratives, the writer should understand that people's politics are a product of their lived experiences.

Claire Kross

Foothills

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: A letter writer asserts that the Daily Star was a little too ready to cover the recent wash out of a section of President Donald Trump's border wall. That and more in our Letters to the Editor.

