Letter: Public health and the Pandemic 101

How is it that the United States, the richest country on Earth, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases? We don’t have universal health care, spending on public health is down, our medical system runs on an “operate and medicate” formula rather than prevention. 60% of adults have at least one of the conditions that appear to make the virus more lethal: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic lung disease, and obesity. These diseases are primarily caused by poor life style choices: eating too much sugar, processed and fried foods, and tobacco use. Early in the pandemic I went to Walmart. The shelves where the macaroni and cheese and top ramen usually are were totally bare. If that’s what we’re eating, it’s no wonder we’re susceptible to chronic illness! Medical schools teach very little about nutrition; likewise public schools teach little about nutrition or principles of good health. We’re on our own, people. Try to take better care of yourselves!
LeaDawn Anderton
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
