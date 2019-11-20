In a multi-author report published Wednesday in the medical journal The Lancet, we read: "The life of every child born today will be profoundly affected by climate change." Not only is our health currently suffering due to the climate crisis, but without taking this issue much more seriously we and future generations face the very real prospect of a fundamentally altered world. This would mean more disease, famine, natural disasters, and mental health issues. It would be a more violent world. While the most vulnerable among us would be disproportionately affected, this would impact everyone.
What we are facing is a serious public health crisis. Humanity is literally in a long-term fight for survival.
The hour is late, but if we act now there is cause for hope. People need to educate themselves and pressure politicians to take action now. We urgently need our country to reaffirm its commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement, not withdraw from it.
John Saba
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.