 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Public Health ovverrides Personal Liberty
View Comments

Letter: Public Health ovverrides Personal Liberty

  • Comments

Think for a moment about the laws against drinking while driving. One doesn’t have the option to say,”I know my own limits, I'll decide if I drink while driving." Sorry, you can’t do that. Why? Because, Public Safety overrides Personal Liberty. There are many other examples: your child needs MMR to go to school, you can’t yell "Fire....", etc.

That is why we need to mandate vaccination vs. CoVID. Public Health prevails over individual liberty. This should not be a political issue.

James Torrey

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News