Letter: Public Health ovverrides Personal Liberty

Think for a moment about the laws against drinking while driving. One doesn’t have the option to say,”I know my own limits, I'll decide if I drink while driving." Sorry, you can’t do that. Why? Because, Public Safety overrides Personal Liberty. There are many other examples: your child needs MMR to go to school, you can’t yell "Fire....", etc.
That is why we need to mandate vaccination vs. CoVID. Public Health prevails over individual liberty. This should not be a political issue.
James Torrey
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.