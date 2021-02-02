 Skip to main content
Letter: Public Land Conservation
As a senior university student of environmental science, I have chosen to pay to be educated on the importance of taking care of my natural environment. I am ecstatic to see that in President Biden’s climate change plan there is a commitment to “Protecting biodiversity, and helping leverage natural climate solutions by conserving 30% of America’s public lands by 2030. Growing up in a city in Arizona, the closest connection I had to the outdoors were the yearly trips to the natural pools in Sedona, and also spending a couple hours near the peaks in Flagstaff. Coming from a city, those couple of hours connecting with nature meant the absolute world to me. It is my dream that my children will have the chance to explore and experience a piece of land untouched by development in hopes that they too build a passion to both protect it and nurture it. That is why I’m asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support Biden’s administration's 30X30 conservation plan.

Vanessa Maldonado

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

