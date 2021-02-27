Letter: Public Land Protection

It is wonderful that Senators Sinema and Kelly introduced the Grand Canyon Protection Act on February 23rd. The Senators are lacking in however pledging their support in the initiative of signing the “Dear Colleague 30x30 letter” that is circulating in the US Congress. The deadline for this letter is March 2nd. Arizona is a unique state filled with a diversity of landscapes. From the stunning arid deserts filled with bountiful wildlife to northern Arizona, a surreal landscape of greenery and of course vast mountain ranges, Arizona has a special place for everyone to enjoy. However, the destruction of public lands, not only removes biodiversity within our gorgeous state but also removes the opportunity for future generations to get to experience a view without development. That is why I am asking Senators Kelly and Sinema to pledge their support to the 30x30 initiative by signing the Dear Colleague 30x30 letter that is circulating in the US Congress before the March 2, 2021 deadline.
Vanessa Maldonado
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.