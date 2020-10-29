Letter: Public Option VS Medicare for All

Regarding commercials on TV stating that Biden and Kelly are promoting a government takeover of our healthcare system that will raise taxes by $2,300 per family and reduce choice, even causing hospitals to close. This describes Medicare for All which neither Biden or Kelly supports. They support a public option added to Obama Care. This is a government sponsored health plan put on the exchange to compete with any existing private plans. It would be another choice for consumers that NO ONE would be forced to choose. It does not replace your insurance unless you choose so. It will not cost taxpayers $2,300 or force anyone to lose their doctor. It will not cause hospitals to close or affect Medicare. When you see these ads on TV please remember that they purposely misleading/lying to you. These people are taking about Medicare for all which neither Biden or Kelly endorse. Please google "public option" what it is and costs.
Leonard DuPree
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
