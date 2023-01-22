Letter: Public Schools Do take the Pledge Seriously

I take days setting up my students for both. We break each apart and examine their meaning and importance. "More Perfect Union", "Establish Justice", "Insure Domestic Tranquility", "Provide for the Common Defence", "Secure the Blessing of Liberty", "Posterity", "Ordain", Pledge Allegiance" and the doozy section, "One Nation, Under God, Indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for All," are words not to be taken lightly, and I can assure Mr. Northmeyer and any other concerned parties that my students do learn to value these words; they are not a rote recital of phrases taken for granted. If only every adult in our country gave the Pledge more careful thought and consideration when placing hand on heart, perhaps our One Nation have a keener understanding of indivisible and For All.