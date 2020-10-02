 Skip to main content
Letter: Public Speaking 101
Once I had a position where I was being interviewed. I was sent to a class on speaking on TV. We were told to; speak to the camera not the interviewer. It is the public you are hoping to reach. Keep a pleasant face, smile, never look angry. If asked an outrageous question such as “Are you still beating your wife”? Never respond by saying no. It will be implied you had been. Take the opportunity to say whatever you want to inform the public about.

I am only writing this out of disgust for the shameful “debate” we watched last night. Both candidates disgraced themselves and our country with their childish ranting. They refused to respond to the moderator, talked over and constantly insulted each other. Their teams had promised to allow two minutes uninterrupted. Both had advisors to help prepare. They should all hang their heads in shame.

Jack Walters

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

