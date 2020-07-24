Letter: Public statues

The destruction of various statues around the nation recently is perplexing. Apparently, having been a slave owner makes one’s statue a candidate for tearing down. By logical extension, we should destroy the Washington monument and the Jefferson memorial in Washington DC. This is exactly what anarchists would like! What fun! Let’s tear everything down! Meanwhile, in downtown Tucson AZ stands a statue of Pancho Villa, an outlaw that attacked Columbus NM in 1916, killing United States citizens and leaving the town a smoldering ruin. The removal of statues should be done by local authorities and not howling mobs.
As for founding fathers being slave owners, one might argue that the United States was conceived in slavery, since the constitution treats slavery in several places. How far do we go in removing statues and other icons? How much cultural “scrubbing” do we need?
“History, despite it’s wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, and if faced with courage, need not be lived again.” ~Maya Angelou
Respectfully submitted,
Dewey Bidwell
Northeast side
