I have worked in the mental health field in Arizona and other states for over 40 tears. I have written letters to the Star about my concerns for Trump"s mental pathology and the dependent personalities that follow him. Gil Shapiro's article in the Sunday Opinion section (8/20) was so right that it should be published on the front page for a month until every one has read it. His analysis of Trump's mental deficiency and the danger to those who follow him is spot on. Finally, a call to assess Trump's mental health. Remember Hitler, Manson, and Jones.