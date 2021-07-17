Letter: Pulpit politicians and the ultimate Right.

I'm not alone in hearing harangues from the pulpit telling me to follow the more restrictive path on any issue. Pick any issue, then see what your Christian church has to say on the political question. What ever the course that limits your freedom that's what the pastor insists that you follow or your soul will go to hell. Since I try to follow Christ's teachings, and Jesus, from all reports had his differences with authorities, I find myself often times differing with church authorities.
The real issue here is that the Ultimate Right (Conservatives) want to control us. The only freedom they want is the freedom to run our lives and dictate our votes. When it comes to Palestinian freedom, it's Nyet. LGTS it's Nyet. Married priests, Nyet. Freedom of choice, Nyet.
If these pastors would at least let the opposite side of an issue have an airing from their pulpit, then they might earn tax-exempt status. As it is, they should be taxed out of the sacristy.
Vincent Allen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.