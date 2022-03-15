 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Punishing Putin at the Pump
Remembering the horror and anguish I felt when that apartment building collapsed in Florida, killing hundreds under falling rubble, I feel avenging anger toward the psychopath commander of Russia's army as he orders them to blow-up dozens of apartment buildings in Ukraine, every night. President Biden is now leading the world to block Russia's largest source of income by stopping purchase of Russia's oil. That raises the price of oil, but I'm willing to pay more for gasoline because it punishes Putin.

We must assure, however, that those higher gasoline prices do not bestow higher profits on gas and oil companies. Those profits must be taxed, and the money must be used to supply Ukraine with all the resources they need to punch-out Putin's army.

Let's punish Putin at the pump to punch-out Putin's army!

Bruce Joffe

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

