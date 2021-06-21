 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Purpose for NATO
View Comments

Letter: Purpose for NATO

  • Comments

NATO was founded after WWII to deter Soviet expansion, use a strong US and Canadian presence on the continent to deter the revival of nationalist militarism in Europe, and encourage European political integration. Currently, the US remains the primary military deterrent because the European countries have minimal militaries. The European Union has done a good job of integrating European countries and economies. In 2020, Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Italy “each” have larger economies than Russia. Germany currently gets most of its natural gas from Russia and is currently negotiating a natural gas pipeline, called Nord Stream 2 to run from Russia, under the Baltic Sea to Germany.

So why do we continue to support Europe financially and militarily? Why are we in NATO now? What is the new purpose for NATO other than to bleed more resources from the US?

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News