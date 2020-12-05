Letter: Purposeful Ignorance

Of all of the freedoms described in the Constitution, I don’t remember one that protects a citizen’s right to be stupidly irresponsible. While it may seem comforting to create an artificial world of your own personal facts, the downside when this country faces a crisis like covid is a huge number of unnecessary deaths and cost to our economy. To not believe in the protection of masks or to forego taking the eventual vaccine dooms this country to an extended period of suffering, one that is entirely preventable. To maintain our country now requires sophisticated governance and a commitment by all of its citizens to a truer knowledge and personal responsibility. We can no longer look the other way while some profess their right to act irresponsibly or we will all forfeit our true freedoms. Unfortunately, this will not be the last such threat but we have the greatest medical system in the world, let it protect you.
Tim Helentjaris
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
