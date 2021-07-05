Letter: Put people above party

Governor Ducey won’t let universities ask for proof of vaccination with a nasty accusation of “virtue signaling.” Universities are just trying to protect people from a deadly virus. Since when do people have a right to spread disease? Will the Gov order police to end speed limits in school zones because drivers (who have to have a license!) have some sort of right to drive at any speed they want? If there is any “signaling” going on it is by our Gov and others of his ilk who are signaling their abject subservience to the former President and his extremist anti-vax and anti-mask toadies. In the meantime, the Gov is pushing tax breaks that – no surprise – favor the rich. When will we have a Governor that puts people above party and personalities and works for the health, safety, and welfare of all Arizonans?
Vance Holliday
Foothills
