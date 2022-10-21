 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Putin and nukes

It is interesting that Vladimir Putin uses the United States' bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima as excuses for him to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine. The Soviet Union/Russia declared war on Japan on August 9, 1945, the same day that the US dropped the atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Then the Soviet Union/Russia military moved in to grab the southern part of Sakhalin Island and the Kuril Islands from Japan. And the bombings saved millions of lives, including my father's life.

Putin talks of wanting to use battlefield nuclear weapons, but any use would not only condemn such a country, but would fortify those around Putin to "eliminate" him. It also reminds us of Stanislav Petrov, who, on September 26, 1983, did not forward a false report of a US nuclear attack to his superiors and literally saved the world.

We have seen the loss of confidence the Russian people have for Putin. I believe there are plenty of those like Petrov who would sabotage such a launch.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

