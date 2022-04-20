Letter: Putin going nuclear

I propose the US immediately begin a humanitarian airlift to Ukraine much like the Berlin Airlift of 1948-49. Well publicized and well escorted by US fighter jets who are authorized to provide all protection needed. What you say? 1. Ukraine is not part of NATO. Yes, we are simply watching well televised war crimes against humanity. Yes not NATO; just human beings. 2. Putin could escalate to nuclear war. Yes he could. But couldn’t he do that if he attacked a NATO country such as Poland or Estonia? We run the same risk of him running off the rails before his command staff could stop him in both situations. What protection do we offer NATO if we allow ourselves to be blackmailed by fear of a truly evil person going nuclear. Every day we wait makes it that much worse that we did not do this weeks ago.