Letter: Putin is the New Hitler

Vladimir Putin is the 21st century version of Adolph Hitler. Who was Hitler? Why should we care what is going on in Ukraine? The answer is that if we don't care, all these problems can and will involve us directly or indirectly whether we like it or not. Hitler and his allies nearly destroyed the world in the 20th century. Putin will not stop with Ukraine but will go on and try to conquer all of Europe. Putin and megalomaniacs like him really don't care about anything or anyone but themselves. He will then want to rule the world. This will involve all of us.
Fran Gordon
Green Valley
