Letter: Putin never threatened Ukraine under Trump
The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine has started evacuating families. Putin has about 150,000 troops and hundreds of tanks poised on the Ukraine border ready to invade. How come that never happened under Trump with Putin having all that blackmailing evidence of election "collusion" and the videos of Trump consorting with prostitutes and urinating on a bed in Moscow? Why why? Putin found Trump strong and unpredictable. Obama and Biden had only provided Ukraine with non-lethal equipment wherein Trump gave them Javelin anti-tank missiles. He took out ISIS leader al-Baghdadi and Iranian General Soleimani, both having the blood of many Americans on their hands. Putin knows Biden from having invaded Crimea, that resulted in modest sanctions. He has observed Biden's cut and run disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Our European allies are not onboard for severe economic sanctions if Putin invades. And, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy denounced Biden's brilliant minor incursion into Ukraine remarks seemingly indicating that it would be tolerated. None of this happened under Trump!

Donna Davis

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

