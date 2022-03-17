 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Putin, Oil, War - this sounds familiar
Regarding Jerry Asher’s letter that driving electric cars was a great to show our distaste for Putin's invasion of Ukraine by reducing our demand for oil. I agree, but we also need to take a broader view, as this was largely the opinion after the September 11 attacks as well. A quick look at the Top 10 oil producing countries does not find many democracies (the US and Canada, primarily). Many of these countries actively fund terrorism, suppress minorities, including Russia and Putin. The only way we can choke off the flow of money to these economies is to reduce our dependence on oil across the globe on a permanent basis. This may mean electric vehicles, but also a renewable power grid and rethinking our communities so our reliance on the car isn’t absolute. Otherwise every time an oil-rich dictator wages war, we will be having these same discussions - while fretting about the price of gas.

Steve Caster

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

