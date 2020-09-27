Letter: Putin’s Trojan Horse will change America if re-elected

If President BS (bone-spur) was honorable, after now admitting that he knew the coronavirus was dangerous and highly contagious, yet never warned his peasants and serfs, our citizens, he would support the Coronavirus Stimulus Bill.
Despite his words, people are being evicted, many living on the streets. The derisory and short-lived $300 this inexorable autocrat gave to those in need was a farce. In Arizona, it’s now $240/week.
So many so blind that they cannot see. To paraphrase John 12:40, “(This president) has blinded their eyes and hardened their hearts, so that they cannot see with their eyes, and understand with their hearts, and turn…”
Ironically, the fact that so many of these foot soldiers are the very people who will be hurt the most. They enjoy seeing a rabble-rouser on the stage, cheering them on, while behind the scenes, he cares for none of them.
When the smoke clears, and BS gets re-elected, they will lose their power, weapons, country and democracy.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
