Letter: Putin the Monster

I know people who still believe that the Russians were justified to attack Ukraine either in self-defense or to eliminate the ‘Neo-Nazi’ regime in Kyiv. I also know that the Republicans here in the US, good friends with Putin, would like to cut our military support for Kyiv, just when the Russians are already on the run. Putin, in his desperation, has now rained missiles and Iranian kamikaze drones on Ukrainian energy and water logistics, causing endless suffering for the people. This is the second attempt by the Russians to create a Holodomor in Ukraine (the first under Stalin, 1932-1933), a massive genocide. Putin is a monster, and every effort on our part represents a defense of the entire western world. Neglecting to stand up to that fascist dictator in Moscow now might force us in the future to defend our country right on our doorsteps. I also feel sorry for the Russian people, but at this point, we have to do everything possible to defeat Putin.