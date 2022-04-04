 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Putin & Trump -Basically the Same

It's becoming clearer that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are cut out of the same sorry cloth. Trump seems to have a fixation for Putin, calling him "a genius" for invading Ukraine. Both of them live in their own version of reality. Putin says he's "liberating" Ukraine from a Nazi regime, and Trump still claims to have won the election by a landslide. Putin has clamped down on the press, and like Trump, feels they are the enemy of the people. Now Putin has taken a page out of Trump's playbook by holding a huge rally to feed his fragile ego. My Republican friends and neighbors need to consider very carefully what kind of country they want to have. Our march down a very slippery slope is starting with Republican controlled states taking away voting rights, and by holding these sham "election audits." We had 4 years of a Putin wanna-be. Let's stop this craziness.

Mary Zimmerman

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

