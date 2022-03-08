Letter: Putin

Before we entered WWII, the USA watched Hitler march through Europe and did little or nothing to stop him. Our country tried to stop Japan expansion into China and other countries by putting an embargo on oil. Japan considered this an act of war and attacked Pearl Harbor.
Mr Putin now states that sanctions are an act of war.
Will the "most powerful country in the world" and NATO wait to see mushroom clouds appear over their own countries before they act or simply capitulate.
Mr Putin is a bully and will do whatever he wants unless and until someone proves that he can't.
War is ugly, but servitude is worse; and, I say that as a former Air Force officer, both of who's brothers and brothers- in-law served in the military.
And, if Putin is not stopped, who do you think will be next-another former Soviet country or Taiwan?
John Cioffi
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.