 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Putin
View Comments

Letter: Putin

  • Comments

Before we entered WWII, the USA watched Hitler march through Europe and did little or nothing to stop him. Our country tried to stop Japan expansion into China and other countries by putting an embargo on oil. Japan considered this an act of war and attacked Pearl Harbor.

Mr Putin now states that sanctions are an act of war.

Will the "most powerful country in the world" and NATO wait to see mushroom clouds appear over their own countries before they act or simply capitulate.

Mr Putin is a bully and will do whatever he wants unless and until someone proves that he can't.

War is ugly, but servitude is worse; and, I say that as a former Air Force officer, both of who's brothers and brothers- in-law served in the military.

And, if Putin is not stopped, who do you think will be next-another former Soviet country or Taiwan?

John Cioffi

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News