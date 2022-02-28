 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Putin's Henchmen
Letter: Putin's Henchmen

I agree with President Biden that Putin is solely responsible for the outbreak of war in Ukraine. But I wish President Biden would have emphasized that implementing Putin's illegal scheme does not free one from culpability. The Nuremberg defense, "That I was just following orders," is not a valid excuse to target civilians and non-combatants and doing so is a war crime. Putin may make the decision to wage war, but he is not a one-man army. The United States and its allies should make a commitment now, that they will hunt down and bring to justice anyone, who participates in war crimes against the Ukrainian people. This includes anyone from Putin's defense ministry, his general staff, to individual members of the military. If our goal is to rid the world of Putin we need to give his henchmen a simple choice: Putin or the Hangman!

Edward Heller

Northwest side

