Letter: Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainians: The Red. White and Blue of the United States of America stands firmly alongside the Blue and Yellow of Ukraine. Except for those who like former President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and well-known number one fabulist of Fox News Tucker Carlson insanely praise Madman Putin's fall into complete madness by invading your sovereign and democratic country, we Americans applaud your courage and bravery for standing up to his brutal and senseless actions. Our thoughts and prayers are with each and everyone of you.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.