 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Putin's invasion of Ukraine
View Comments

Letter: Putin's invasion of Ukraine

  • Comments

Ukrainians: The Red. White and Blue of the United States of America stands firmly alongside the Blue and Yellow of Ukraine. Except for those who like former President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and well-known number one fabulist of Fox News Tucker Carlson insanely praise Madman Putin's fall into complete madness by invading your sovereign and democratic country, we Americans applaud your courage and bravery for standing up to his brutal and senseless actions. Our thoughts and prayers are with each and everyone of you.

Gladys Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News