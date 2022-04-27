 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Putin's nuclear threats

I am personally threatened by Dictator Putin of Russia's nuclear threats. I am 92 and lived through the cold war when we had nuclear-able bombers running 24-hour alerts near countries that threatened us. Mr. Putin has proven in the Ukraine that he will stop at northing to kill women and children and demolish homes, hospitals and schools, with innocent people inside. I want President Biden to match Putin's threats of nuclear attack. I want President Biden to immediately begin regular 24 hour nuclear equipped bomber patrols in the air within alert distance of Russia's major cities and nuclear facilities. I have great-grandchildren of the same age as Putin's men are killing now. Let's protect mine and yours, now. Let's not wait until that proven killer Putin turns this cold war hot.

Robert Moreillon

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

