Letter: Putin's production of refugees flooding Poland constitutes an attack on Poland and other NATO countries

An attack on one NATO nation is an attack on all. Putin's war, which has produced 2.7 million refugees currently flooding into various NATO nations, constitutes an attack. Putin's war against Ukraine is producing these refugees, which serve to destabilize several NATO democracies. It is an attack by refugees, not an army.
NATO should respond to Putin's aggression with its full military might, after announcing the action is a humanitarian act. When Putin stops producing refugees, NATO will stop attacking.
Biden should announce that, while the U.S. will utilize its full military might along with all the NATO countries, under no circumstances will the U.S. use nuclear weapons. No first strike, no second strike.
This gambit is to call Putin's bluff.
The calculation is that, if Putin moves to use nukes, someone close to him, who recognizes the sanctity of life, will remove him.
Mansur Johnson
Northwest side
